O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 17.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 57.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

