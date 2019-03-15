Nyancoin (NYAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $191,460.00

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Nyancoin has a total market capitalization of $191,460.00 and $1,195.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyancoin alerts:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019176 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.