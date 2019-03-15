Nxt Hits Market Cap of $27.98 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Nxt has a market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $705,641.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00064975 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00035480 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00113868 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00058291 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Upbit, Indodax, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, C-CEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

