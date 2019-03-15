NVIDIA (NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 389,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,115. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

