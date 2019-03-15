Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.54

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 24100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

