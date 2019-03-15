Nutanix Inc (NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 7,917 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Friday, February 1st, David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $408,940.56.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $330,613.92.

On Wednesday, December 19th, David Sangster sold 8,109 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $331,414.83.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.06. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/nutanix-inc-ntnx-coo-david-sangster-sells-7917-shares.html.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.