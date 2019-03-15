NuShares Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. NuShares has a market cap of $659,558.00 and $0.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00063358 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

