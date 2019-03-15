nUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nUSD alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.17114666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00049425 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

nUSD Token Profile

nUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official website is havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.