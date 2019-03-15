NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $119,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 66,581.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,546,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total transaction of $903,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,082,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,041. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $309.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.82 and a 1-year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

