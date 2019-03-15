NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 25,400 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 80,698 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

