NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.99.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

