Nuformix (NFX) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) shot up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 930,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

