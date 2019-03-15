NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 254,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 200,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NRG Metals (NGZ) Shares Down 16.7%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/nrg-metals-ngz-shares-down-16-7.html.

NRG Metals Company Profile (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.