NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253,916 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NRG Energy by 3,810.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,282,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,249,537 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

