Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Novelion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and marketing of ocular products for individuals living with rare diseases. The product portfolio includes MYALEPT(R) and JUXTAPID (R) and is also developing zuretinol and metrleptin. Novelion Therapeutics formerly known as QLT Inc. is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ NVLN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Novelion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 278,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $253,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 444,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

