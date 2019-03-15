Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.58 million. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,470 shares in the company, valued at $457,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,260,000 after buying an additional 388,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after buying an additional 163,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after buying an additional 163,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,682,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,376,000 after buying an additional 56,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 96,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.