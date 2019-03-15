Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,490 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.91% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $79,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $155.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $33,849.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $397,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,100 shares of company stock worth $590,713 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

