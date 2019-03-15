Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Trading Down 5.1%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 9,943,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,572,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.29 million.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 4,198,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $12,428,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,147,584 shares of company stock worth $27,248,208.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,613,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after buying an additional 283,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 9,921.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,124,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 11,013,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

