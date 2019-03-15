Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.37.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $127.79 and a twelve month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

