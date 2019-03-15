Noodles & Co (NDLS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $462-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.69 million.Noodles & Co also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.06-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.38 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $318.00 million, a PE ratio of -369.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Noodles & Co from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noodles & Co stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Noodles & Co worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

