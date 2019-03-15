Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $127,413.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.62%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

