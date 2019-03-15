Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,980,000 after acquiring an additional 568,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 738,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,622,000 after acquiring an additional 507,700 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,282,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,037 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,662. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $642.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.70 and a 52-week high of $642.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $589.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

