Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 237.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.11.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 79,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,481,081.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,913,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,804,960.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 1,102,910 shares of company stock worth $144,811,615 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

