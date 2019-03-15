Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $40,010,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 80.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 720,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,126,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after buying an additional 204,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after buying an additional 204,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,821,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,513.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $406,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,102 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

