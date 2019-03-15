Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,380,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 102,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,330,000 after purchasing an additional 534,863 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 886,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,604,000 after purchasing an additional 46,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,369,000 after purchasing an additional 97,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.76.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

