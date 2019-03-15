Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 120,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $78,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 887.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 182,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 412.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,538 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Noble Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 81,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.17 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In related news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

