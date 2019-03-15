NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis Sells 54,118 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 54,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,405,985.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NMI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

