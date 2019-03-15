Press coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s analysis:

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.83. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Nissan Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nissan Motor (NSANY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.50” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/nissan-motor-nsany-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-50.html.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.