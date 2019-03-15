Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,321.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $598,781.00 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,827,169 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

