NIO (NIO) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

NIO (NYSE: NIO) is one of 13,371 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NIO to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NIO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 3 1 5 0 2.22 NIO Competitors 62486 237331 310246 12873 2.44

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.61%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIO and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $720.12 million -$1.41 billion -0.59 NIO Competitors $7.19 billion $553.18 million 13.68

NIO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A NIO Competitors -183.69% 6.52% 1.97%

Summary

NIO peers beat NIO on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

