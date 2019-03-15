NIC (EGOV) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of NIC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of NIC and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 255,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,604. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.44 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 29.79%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.