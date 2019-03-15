NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,025,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 400,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

NLNK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NewLink Genetics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 930,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 691,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,530 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 203,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,614,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

