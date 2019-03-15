New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.82 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (FBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 279,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 76,304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 711.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 28.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

