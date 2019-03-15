Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

