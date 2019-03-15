Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 193.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,156 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in EQT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in EQT by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in EQT by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 1,496 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $28,573.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,679.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary acquired 1,390 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $26,257.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 38,670 shares of company stock worth $740,668. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.86 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

