Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.39. 2,297,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,094. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/netflix-inc-nflx-shares-bought-by-l-s-advisors-inc.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.