Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NMXS) and Premier (PINC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Premier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions $3.05 million 0.49 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Premier $1.66 billion 2.69 $33.30 million $0.70 49.31

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier 0 4 6 0 2.60

Premier has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Premier’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Premier is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Premier 21.63% -25.06% 13.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; performance improvement collaborative; and consulting and insurance services. This segment's various PremierConnect domains comprise PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain to deals with supply chain; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates members' custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

