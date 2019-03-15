Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $156.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

