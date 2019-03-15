Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 867,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,409,375.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $314,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,584,950 shares of company stock worth $832,024,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

