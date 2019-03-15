Neil Lerner Sells 9,057 Shares of Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) Stock

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) VP Neil Lerner sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $136,760.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,544. Psychemedics Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Psychemedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Psychemedics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 64,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Psychemedics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

