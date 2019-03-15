Neil Eckert Sells 113,000 Shares of Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (AMPH) Stock

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH) insider Neil Eckert sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £92,660 ($121,076.70).

Shares of Aggregated Micro Power stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and a PE ratio of 43.42. Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Aggregated Micro Power alerts:

Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported GBX (8.10) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Aggregated Micro Power in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/neil-eckert-sells-113000-shares-of-aggregated-micro-power-holdings-plc-amph-stock.html.

About Aggregated Micro Power

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Aggregated Micro Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggregated Micro Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.