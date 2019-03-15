Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.87 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00035480 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Neblio has a market cap of $19.87 million and $1.35 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00064975 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00113868 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00058291 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,919,587 coins and its circulating supply is 14,184,359 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

