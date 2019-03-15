NCR Co. (NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. NCR posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 85.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.95. NCR has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,645 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $103,991.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,785.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 34,941 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,192.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,380. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NCR by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 8,481.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.