NCI Building Systems (NCS) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 1,415,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 853,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Specifically, Chairman James S. Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 191,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Martinez acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,733 shares in the company, valued at $479,389.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 139,750 shares of company stock valued at $990,765. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a market cap of $830.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.78 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. NCI Building Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 128,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NCI Building Systems (NCS) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/nci-building-systems-ncs-stock-price-up-6-4-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile (NYSE:NCS)

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.