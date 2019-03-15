Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Receives $70.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVG. BidaskClub upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NAVG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,920. Navigators Group has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Navigators Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Navigators Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Navigators Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigators Group by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

