Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 million, a PE ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $108,425.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,151. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 83,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NGS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

