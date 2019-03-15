Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 553 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,535,000 after acquiring an additional 927,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,565.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 460,404 shares in the last quarter.

REXR stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

