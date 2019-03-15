Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 35,141 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5,826.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,987 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

