Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura set a $72.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

