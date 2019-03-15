Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 39,182 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after buying an additional 315,288 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

